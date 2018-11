Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with Sheilah Sheldone, a 9-year-old artist from Kenya, getting a look at some of her incredible paintings that will be on display this weekend. Her goal is to raise $10,000 to help women all over the world achieve gender equality.

The Brazilian Center For Cultural Exchange

2420 N Street, Suite 180, Sacramento

Saturday and Sunday, November 10-11, 2018.

5:30 pm to 8:00 pm.