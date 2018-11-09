Davis Homeowner Watched Burglary on Home Surveillance App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- A normally quiet neighborhood in Davis is now on alert after a man was caught on surveillance video burglarizing a home on Emerald Bay Drive.

“I would feel violated,” neighbor Debra Ries said. “I can’t imagine that they would feel any different.”

Video shows the man quickly grabbing electronics in the living room before leaving.

“To be able to actually see someone in your home going through your stuff just would be such a weird, weird feeling and I would feel unsafe,” Ries said.

Davis police say the out of town homeowner called 911 as they watched it happen from their phone using their Nest app. The homeowner declined to be identified or interviewed on camera.

“Officers searched the house, including using a K-9 but we weren't able to locate the suspect,” Davis Police Lieutenant Paul Doroshov said.

Hundreds of dollars’ worth of electronics were taken. Police say that's not uncommon for home burglaries in Davis.

“It used to be TV sets or jewelry,” Doroshov said. “Now it's electronics because they're small and they're portable and they're worth a lot of money.”

Neighbors now say they plan to be more aware of their surroundings to protect their homes and each other.

“I'm home all day, usually, so just to be a little more vigilant looking out the window or when I'm outside kind of observing who's around,” Ries said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.