Parents Demand Answers after Kids Faint at Stockton School

STOCKTON — Four Stockton kids collapsed at Maxine Hong Kingston elementary school on Wednesday, and educators and parents are still trying to figure out what happened.

Parent Jasmine Holland says until she gets those answers, her three kids will not be in class. Her 10-year-old daughter saw two friends pass out on the playground.

“She was very distraught, and she let me know that at least two of her friends that she knows personally had collapsed for no apparent reason,” Holland told FOX40.

For now, she is keeping her kids home.

“My children are everything to me and that’s a risk that I’m not willing to take,” she said.

The Stockton Unified School District says the school was placed on lockdown after the four fainted kids and were sent to the hospital.

“I was terrified because I couldn’t think of a plausible reason for that happening,” Holland said.

Parent Deanna Hartz says it took her even longer to pick up her frightened son that day.

“We didn’t know what was happening,” Hartz said. “They were not organized.”

The district says they’ve inspected the school’s HVAC system, roof, gas pipes, water, carbon monoxide, and reviewed toxicology reports.

All came out clear.

“They’ve gone through the protocol of doing all these different tests and if it wasn’t that, then what is it?” Holland said.

School is now back in session, but parents want answers. They want their kids safe.

“Once I find out what happened and that I know that the threat is clear, then I’ll let them come back but until then, they’ll be home with me,” Holland said.

The food in the cafeteria was also tested, and it was also cleared.