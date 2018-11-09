PG&E Says It Had Problem Near Site of Camp Fire

PARADISE — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it experienced a problem on an electrical transmission line near the site of a massive fire in Butte County minutes before the blaze broke out.

The company said in a one-paragraph summary filed Thursday with state utility regulators that it had experienced an outage on the line about 15 minutes before the fire started. The company said it later observed damage to a transmission tower on the line near the town of Paradise.

The fire has killed at least five people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The filing was first reported by KQED News.

Fire officials have not determined a cause for the blaze.