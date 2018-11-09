Separated in Escape from Camp Fire, Family is Desperate to Find Missing Daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICO -- Thursday was a race against time for the Harmon family, trying to get ahold of their two daughters while flames from the Camp Fire surrounded their Butte County community.

As of Friday, one of their daughters is still missing - a day after the fire destroyed their home.

“We love you, Crystal. Please try to get a hold of us somehow,” mother Alicia Harmon said. “We’ve been out all night, we checked all the Chico shelters, here, we haven’t heard from nobody.”

Harmon’s 12-year-old daughter Crystal went missing after the family desperately tried to escape their Butte County home as flames surrounded their car.

“Her friend’s mom had her and we were in a different car and we got separated,” Harmon said.

American Red Cross spokesman Steve Walsh says he’s been getting calls from families searching for loved ones for most of the day.

“We’ve been giving them general advice, like call the sheriff’s office if you can, put messages on social media, call their friends, their jobs,” Walsh said.

The Harmon family says they’ve done all of that -- but still no answers.

Even after their home was destroyed, they won’t rest until they find Crystal.

“From what we’ve heard it’s gone, we have nothing to return to,” Harmon said.

The family says they’re staying at the shelter until they find their daughter.

