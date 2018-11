× Oxygen Tanks Explode Inside Burning Mobile Home in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person was hurt and several pets were killed late Saturday in a mobile home fire along El Camino Avenue in north Sacramento.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire, but the home was destroyed by flames. Firefighters noted several exploding oxygen tanks inside.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to other nearby units.

One woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition was unknown late Saturday.