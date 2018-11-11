× City of Sacramento Distributing Particulate Respirator Masks Amid Bad Air Quality

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento is handing out “particulate respirator” masks as smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County continues to blanket the region.

People who have to be outside on Sunday can pick up a mask for free at any City of Sacramento fire station, except for Station 16. The city is also making masks available to the homeless.

The city says it got 7,000 N95 masks from the county, and will request more if there is demand.

Officials say to ensure the mask fits properly before using it.

#DYK how to wear a respirator (mask)? A “N95," "P95," or "R95" mask is the common type to protect you from particles in smoke or ash, and are available at hardware stores and pharmacies. Learn how to properly use one here: https://t.co/yH09rfUpue#CampFire #WoolseyFire #CDPH pic.twitter.com/DRKzCRCJ4M — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) November 10, 2018

The city will continue distributing masks until the Air Quality Index drops below 150 for particulates. Sunday morning, the AQI for particulates in Sacramento was at 290.

Officials say it’s best to stay indoors when the air gets this bad.

A number of events were canceled on Saturday and Sunday due to unsafe air quality.