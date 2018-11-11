Guy Fieri Helps Cook Dinner for Camp Fire Emergency Workers

OROVILLE — Guy Fieri went to Oroville Sunday to surprise first responders assigned to the Camp Fire.
The celebrity chef cooked a pulled pork dinner for the emergency workers at Butte College, where a staging area has been established.
Now living in Santa Rosa and having grown up in Humboldt County, Fieri often visits first responders and residents affected by California’s most devastating wildfires. Earlier this year, he cooked meals for evacuees during the Carr Fire and a year prior fed Santa Rosa wildfire victims and emergency workers.
“Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits,” wrote the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in a tweet.
By Sunday, the Camp Fire had killed 29 people and burned 111,000 acres in Butte County.