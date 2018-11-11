Guy Fieri Helps Cook Dinner for Camp Fire Emergency Workers

OROVILLE — Guy Fieri went to Oroville Sunday to surprise first responders assigned to the Camp Fire.

The celebrity chef cooked a pulled pork dinner for the emergency workers at Butte College, where a staging area has been established.

Guy Fieri is in this photo with Officer Joe Almeida up in Butte County #CampFire Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food! #ButteCounty pic.twitter.com/tL9CekUtUP — Auburn Police Dept (@AuburnPoliceCA) November 12, 2018

Now living in Santa Rosa and having grown up in Humboldt County, Fieri often visits first responders and residents affected by California’s most devastating wildfires. Earlier this year, he cooked meals for evacuees during the Carr Fire and a year prior fed Santa Rosa wildfire victims and emergency workers.

“Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits,” wrote the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in a tweet.

Guy Fieri made a surprise visit to serve dinner to everyone at the law enforcement staging area at Butte College. Thank you so much Guy for filling our bellies and lifting our spirits. #ButteSheriff #CampFire pic.twitter.com/ZnhNxOa81n — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) November 12, 2018

By Sunday, the Camp Fire had killed 29 people and burned 111,000 acres in Butte County.