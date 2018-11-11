Paradise Couple Loses Everything Weeks Before Wedding

ROSEVILLE — A couple just weeks away from exchanging vows has to put the ceremony on hold after losing everything they own in the Camp Fire.

Megan Janko and Joey Best planned out their dream wedding at the Honey Run Bridge for later this month.

“We’ve been planning our wedding for the last year, that’s why Megan is holding her dress,” Best explained as Janko held the dress in a pink garment bag.

But their wedding was put on hold.

“We were first to find out our house burned to the ground,” Best told FOX40. “The next day we found out my parents’ house is gone, my sister’s house is gone. We have a family run daycare center, Kreative Beginnings, in Paradise and that’s gone.”

The family said they lost everything they own after the wildfire ravaged their Paradise community.

“We were getting married at the historic covered bridge there on Honey Run Road and we found out that’s burned down,” Best said.

While escaping the fire that has now forced more than 50,000 people to evacuate their Butte County homes, Janko was able to get in contact with her sister-in-law, who told her she saved her wedding dress just moments before her own house burned down.

“His sister, it was at her house and she grabbed it for me,” she said.

The sound of wedding bells may have been put on hold but their family was still standing to tell their story, something they said is worth more than a wedding.

“We have our rings and our dress. And we have our family and thank God for that,” Best said.

The ceremony will have to be put on hold.

“You see these stories and you feel for them but you really don’t know until you are a part of it,” Janko said.

The couple said they still have their reception planned for Nov. 24 at a reception hall in Chico. They’re undecided on whether or not that will be the place they exchange their vows.

If you would like to help Janko and Best a Facebook fundraiser has been set up. You can contact the couple at jankomegan@yahoo.com.