7 Households in Same Family Lose Homes to Camp Fire

ROSEVILLE -- Surrounded by fire and separated from his wife and sons last Thursday, Bryn Floraday did not think he was going to make it out of a traffic jam of evacuees in Paradise.

However, he did, but only to be trapped by flames again at Billy and Pence roads.

"I was parked right next to the fire truck and he was spraying in 360 degrees for three hours 'cause everything around us was blowing up. Trailer parks, propane tanks were blowing up, trees were on fire," Floraday said. "The last reception I had I sent a video to my wife of me stuck in the fire, flames on both sides, cars catching on fire. And I said, 'You know what, I love you. I might make a run for it but I promise you I'll make it out of here alive.'"

Watching his video, Laina Floraday had to wait four hours to see her husband in Chico.

"I couldn't help but just cry. I was just crying and I just grabbed him and didn't want to let him go," Laina Floraday said.

In that first hug, she realized Bryn went back through the flames in Paradise to rescue the cat she couldn't grab when she fled.

It would take a few more anxious hours to learn extended family dinners wouldn't be just for fun in the foreseeable future. The Floradays and six other households in the same family were all evicted by the Camp Fire.

Nine family members have been staying with relatives in Roseville.

"It's family and they would have done the same for us," said DJ Feller, who opened his home to his loved ones.

The family's spirit of sharing spread to friends, neighbors and strangers around Roseville, who have piled love upon the now struggling family by piling up food and donations.

"I start to feel thankful for everything," said Madie Feller.

Right now Madie Feller, a Paradise High School senior, thought she would be picking out her dress for the Christmas dance. Instead, she and the rest of her family are working through the weirdness of having nothing familiar.

"It's hard to wrap your mind around it. Now what's next?" said her father, Jason.

It's a question thousands are grappling with.

Since the Fellers and the Floradays have been blessed with more donations than they can use they will be trucking some of that much-needed help to other relatives in the seven affected households. Fifteen people are staying with loved ones in Grass Valley. Whatever they can't use will be given to other fire evacuees.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with longer-term needs.