Camp Fire: The Ones Who Stayed Behind

PARADISE — Even with destruction all around them, some homes survived the Camp Fire.

As firefighters continued to battle the wildfire, people in those homes decided to stay behind:

Brad and Norma Weldon

Safe at home Monday night, Brad Weldon and his mother, Norma, were the last ones left on their street.

"Mom didn’t want to leave. She said, 'I’ll stay here and burn, I ain't got no place to go,'" Brad Weldon said. "And I ain’t going to let that happen."

So as the Camp Fire raged toward their house in Paradise, the Weldons stayed put.

"Immediately, we ran outside and started cleaning everything we could, all the leaves, everything, away from the house," Brad Weldon said.

Weldon and his other roommate spent the day and night fighting off the flames first with a garden hose then water from their pool.

"For 24 hours just stayed diligent and did what we could," Brad Weldon recalled. "At the height of it, it was pretty bad. We were laying on the ground hosing ourselves down so we didn’t burn up. Then all of a sudden the wind changed and poof, it went the other way."

He was able to save their house -- the last one left on Lisa Lane.

"We had a lot of angels watching after us that night," Brad Weldon told FOX40.

They have been surviving off of Weldon's generator and stored food but they're running low on supplies.

"They told me if I leave I will not be allowed back, no matter what," he said.

He has been relying on faith that they will make it through.

"I believe in prayer," Norma Weldon said.

"It’s kind of heartbreaking to know that no one has anything left that you loved," Brad Weldon said. "I just want them all to know how much I feel."

The Hilsts

"The (evacuation) was mandatory, according to the sheriff, but we had too many neighbors that were depending on us for the animals and so forth," said David Hilst.

Hilst and his wife were taking care of 12 horses, 11 alpacas and six donkeys on Monday. Most of the animals belong to his Yankee Hill neighbors.

"Some people here are going, ' ... This is the Hilston Hotel and Resort,'" David Hilst joked.

While it’s not a real resort, Hilst's property was ideal for making a defensive barrier in the fight against the Camp Fire.

"Twenty-five acres of choice, flat, clear ... and the firemen took good care of us," Hilst said.

Hilst said he tried to take good care of them too.

"Hats off, come in for coffee, whatever we could do for the guys," he said.

The couple has also been going around their neighborhood making sure to gather up and take care of whatever animals they find.

"We’re happy to help out and people, I think, are very grateful about it," Hilst said.