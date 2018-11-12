Family Flees Back to Lodi after Camp Fire Destroys Their Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- A Paradise mother and her family were safe and back in her hometown of Lodi.

"We did end up getting a picture from the one neighbor that stayed and it's just a ball of flames," said Scheleey Kurle. "That's all you could see was a huge ball of flames."

Kurle said she picked up one of her sons from school and rushed home. Her eldest had gone to his father's house and they were able to make it out safely too.

She thought she had more time to pack but the fire spread too fast.

"The skies were so black you couldn't see. The power went out," Kurle recalled. "All of a sudden I went upstairs and my neighbor is like, 'Do you need any help?' and he came upstairs with me and there was the fire. It was right there."

Without thinking, she said she threw what she could into a suitcase.

"I didn't grab anything for my husband," Kurle said. "I left three kittens I was fostering. I couldn't get them, they were under a bed. I grabbed the CPU, the file folders, scrapbooks, my son and then left."

The wildfire later engulfed her home as she headed south to safety. With fire all around her, she had one thought.

"Get me off this mountain because this fire is right at our back. A lot of people had to just leave their cars and run," she said.

Kurle said everything else can be replaced, including their home.

"We have an acre lot that overlooks the coastal mountain range. We still have our view, minus all the trees," Kurle said. "We still have a beautiful view up there. This is a new way for us to start over.