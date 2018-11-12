Firefighters from Across the State Dedicated to Helping Stop Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Law enforcement and fire agencies from across the Central Valley are sending help to wildfires burning at both ends of the state.

"Early in the fire, the Camp Fire, we received a call and our crews were gone minutes later," South San Joaquin Fire Authority Battalion Chief Chris Martin said.

Martin says the effort is part of a mass mutual aid system in California.

"In our case, we sent nine firefighters out between two fires," Martin said. "That’s about 15 percent of our workforce."

The staff may be small, but they're dedicated.

“So whether you’re going to the fire or you’re working due to the backfill of the station, we’re stepping up however we can to help out," Martin told FOX40.

Central Valley firefighters are fighting the blaze alongside the Paradise Fire Department -- many of whom have lost nearly everything.