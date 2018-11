Entertainment legend Stan Lee has died at the age of 95, according to TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.

Lee co-created Marvel Comics in 1961 with Jack Kirby. He is responsible for creating the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, Black Panther and many other iconic comic book characters.

TMZ reports Lee was rushed to the hospital early Monday. He had been suffering from several health issues, including pneumonia.

Lee’s wife, Joan, passed away in 2017.

