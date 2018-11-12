WellSpace Health Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WellSpace Health, a leading community care provider for the Medi-Cal population in the Sacramento Region since 1953, will host Welcome Breakfasts for the Amador and Arden-Arcade communities to provide information and important resources for current and new patients focused on improving their health and wellness.

On Saturday, November 17, WellSpace Health will open its Amador Community Health Center & Immediate Care facility for free vaccinations to prepare for the upcoming flu season, free preventative blood pressure screenings, pediatric dental exams and more. Counselors will be on hand to help navigate Medi-Cal and Covered California enrollment, and community partners will be on hand to distribute additional giveaways.

WellSpace Health’s integrated care systems treat patients with a “blanket of care” covering a full range of services from medical care, to dental care for children and adolescents, and mental health and behavioral health services. Its Community Health Centers provide a comprehensive array of primary health care services to people of all ages, background and economic need.

More info:

WellSpace Health Welcome Breakfast

Saturday

9:30am - 12:30pm

Wellspace Health Amador Community Health Center & Immediate Care

11333 Prospect Dr, Jackson

(209) 268-0560

WellSpaceHealth.org