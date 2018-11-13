Family’s Dog Goes Missing after They Safely Flee the Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- With just minutes to spare, Pamela and Roger Wrobel, along with their 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Quincy, and Pamela's mother, got into their car to escape raging flames, which eventually took over their Paradise home and the surrounding area.

"At times, I kind of wondered if we’d make it or not," Roger Wrobel said.

"It took us six hours to go 6 miles," Pamela Wrobel said. "All of us, not just us, the cars in front and the back, we were stopped in the middle of the fire for 20 minutes."

Despite the heat and walls of flames surrounding them, they never lost the hope of getting out alive.

"I just kept praying. And at one point the fire was so strong that you had the flames on each side and it was black," Pamela Wrobel said. "There’s a verse in the Bible where the Lord says he has plans for us and we just trusted in that."

That trust got them safely to their son’s home in Sacramento’s Arden-Arcade area.

Three of their adult children also lost their homes -- but at least they were all together.

Then on Sunday, something spooked Quincy and he took off running from the house. The family has searched hours for him each day since he left.

"I'm hoping whoever found him is being nice to him because he’s a sweet little dog," Pamela Wrobel said.

They’re checking shelters daily and have fliers posted across town.

They consider themselves blessed that they are alright. But getting Quincy back would be an answer to their many prayers, following their devastating journey.

"It will be one part of our life where something has actually been full circle," Pamela Wrobel said. "We would have our immediate family together again, 'cause he is family."