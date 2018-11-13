‘Fred Flintstone’ Pulled Over in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Pasco County, Floria arrested a man dressed as Fred Flintstone earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over Don Swartz for speeding on Nov. 4 — days after Halloween — in the Wesley Chapel area outside Tampa.

Deputies noted Swartz “had to be detained” after they say he became “unruly.” Swartz was released soon after.

Photos posted to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office show Swartz’s Smart car decorated to look like Flintstone’s car. The side doors were missing. The car also appeared to still be gas powered, probably saving Swartz’s feet some trouble.