Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested after Killing 14-Year-Old Boy

ARDEN-ARCADE — A man was arrested after he struck a 14-year-old boy with his car in the Arden-Arcade area back in September.

Mira Loma High School student DeSean Rowe-Manns was riding his bicycle along Watt Avenue when a green 2000 Toyota Sienna hit him then drove away. He was found in a nearby front yard and later died at a local hospital.

When investigators found the Toyota involved they were able to link it to 50-year-old Edward John Flores, from North Highlands, according to the CHP.

On Nov. 5, Flores walked into the North Sacramento CHP office, where he was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.