Investigation into Camp Fire Cause Could Take Months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULGA -- Cal Fire investigators were in the town of Pulga on Tuesday as the fight to contain the massive Camp Fire continued.

"Right now, we don’t have a confirmed point of origin," Cal Fire spokesman Mark Beveridge said. "We can kind of surmise where it kind of started."

However, the Associated Press reports the owner of Pulga says the day before the Camp Fire started, PG&E emailed her, saying it was having problems with its lines sparking.

Still, Cal Fire is not jumping to any conclusions.

"It's very methodical when you do an investigation for a wildfire. They’ll literally go to an area and they’ll grid it off, usually one by one foot, you know, one square foot, and they’ll start shifting through everything in there, trying to find out what it, is where it came from. If it’s supposed to be there, not supposed to be there," Beveridge said.

Cal Fire says it could take as long as a year to determine an official cause.

In the meantime, a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of multiple Camp Fire survivors alleging PG&E was "negligent in failing to maintain its infrastructure and properly inspect and manage its power transmission lines." As a result, the Northern California Fire Lawyers claimed PG&E's actions caused the Camp Fire.

"Northern California families and communities deserve so much better than this,” said Mike Danko, one of the lead attorneys representing Camp Fire victims against PG&E. "PG&E’s continued and repeated disregard for safety, and its inability to adequately maintain its equipment cannot be tolerated. Camp Fire victims have suffered unnecessarily, and they deserve justice."