Paradise Nurses, Doctors Run Free Clinic for Evacuees

CHICO -- As Red Cross shelters filled up across the area, community members were opening up their own pop-up shelters.

"A home that can just go from a home to nothing, how can an entire house just be gone?" said Brigitte Randall.

Randall lost everything she owns in the Camp Fire but Tuesday she was still out helping her neighbors.

"I think it’s probably just a nurse thing," Randall explained. "We like to work. We’re not used to twiddling our thumbs."

After evacuating her house in Paradise, Randall jumped into action, starting a free clinic for evacuees.

"We have this population that is low income and actually has chronic health issues," Randall said.

She set up shop at a pop-up shelter at East Avenue Church in Chico. In a matter of hours, other nurses and doctors came to pitch in. Most used to work at Feather River Hospital, which was badly damaged in the fire.

"It started with us literally writing on a trash bag of people’s prescriptions and medical needs and trying to call in their prescriptions," Randall said.

They have helped roughly 200 people, including 89-year-old Patty Saunders.

"I had no other place to go," Saunders said.

She has a hard time walking and needs round-the-clock medical attention, which she has been getting at the free clinic.

"It’s a family and I feel so much love. God is love," she said.

Its help Randall knows is desperately needed for people who just had their whole world go up in flames.

"I have no job. I have nothing to do for who knows how long, so I need to work," Randall said.

The entire shelter and clinic are running off of donations. If you would like to help, you can call the church at 530-342-1806. It is located at 1184 East Ave.