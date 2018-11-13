Poor Air Quality Cancels Class at Some Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Smoke from the Camp Fire continued to severely impact the air quality in the Greater Sacramento area Tuesday, leading some campuses to cancel class.

Others, mostly elementary schools, remained open.

"I think it's a huge concern," parent Jacquelinn said, dropping off her two boys at Bret Harte Elementary School. "As long as they're inside, I don’t know if there is much we can do about it ."

That's exactly what the entire Sacramento Unified School District is doing. At the recommendation of the Department of Health Services, all outdoor activities were canceled.

UC Davis announced they canceled class on Tuesday because of the smokey conditions, Sacramento State also canceled class on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Department of Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson says the move isn't necessary.

"Some of the universities are paying extra attention to it by canceling classes. I don’t think that's necessary but it is along the lines of avoiding exposure to outdoor air. Kids should avoid recesses outside and avoid football practices," he said.

Beilenson thinks staying indoors is enough protection, especially if you have respiratory problems.

"When you're breathing through the mask it's actually harder to breathe and you re-breathe carbon dioxide, which can actually make your harder lung problem worse," he said.

The smoke is expected to stay in the area through Wednesday and clear up by Friday.

