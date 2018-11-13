Yuba City Entertainment Center Throws Birthday Party for Young Camp Fire Evacuee

Posted 7:26 PM, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:12PM, November 13, 2018

YUBA CITY -- When the people at Millennium Family Entertainment Center found out that among the younger victims of the fire was 7-year-old Michael "Junior" Jenkins, who just had a birthday, they wanted to give him an extra special birthday present.