Best Ways to Help Butte County Camp Fire Victims

As the Camp Fire continues to burn through Butte County, thousands of residents have flocked to evacuation centers across our area and they need help. But one important thing to keep in mind is not all donations are useful.

Do Your Research

If you’re wanting to drop off food or clothing to a shelter make sure those supplies are accepted – and more importantly needed – at the shelter you plan on visiting.

If volunteers on the ground end up with a mountain of donated goods, they’ll have to spend time sorting through boxes rather than buying exactly what’s needed. Also, before gathering up items consider transportation expenses, storage and distribution challenges for volunteers and victims.

Give a Monetary Contribution

The Center for international Disaster Information says monetary donations are the best way to help relief efforts.

Giving money to an organization allows professionals to purchase exactly what victims need right away.

Donate to a Crowdfunding Page

There are multiple crowdfunding efforts for victims of the California wildfires.

GoFundMe has organized a page that catalogs relief efforts specifically in Northern California. It includes links to donate to families who have lost their homes.

Tune in Thursday morning as FOX40 teams up with the Salavation Army for a telethon in hopes to raise much-needed funds for the Camp Fire victims.

There are thousands of people who need help in Butte County and the Salvation Army has details on what exactly is needed.

If you wish to donate material goods, the Salvation Army is only accepting brand new items on this list:

· Underwear/socks

· Blankets/pillows

· Hygiene items

· Cleaning supplies

· Diaper/baby wipes

· Non-perishable foods

· Frozen turkeys

· New toys for Christmas

Gift cards and gas cards are also accepted at donation sites.

The following locations have been opened as evacuation centers in response to the fire: