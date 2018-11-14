Camp Fire: Important Information and Resources

BUTTE COUNTY — Since it began on Nov. 8, the Camp Fire has become California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire.

Below are several resources, including links to lists of destroyed or damaged homes and missing people, as well as evacuation information. We will update this page with more resources when they become available:

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has set up a missing persons call center, which can receive calls between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544 or 530-538-7671 to report a person who is missing or who has been found.

A list of missing people is below.

Click here to view the latest evacuation information.

The following locations have been opened as evacuation centers in response to the fire:

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City

Bidwell Jr. High School, 2376 North Avenue, Chico

Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E Hazel St, Gridley

Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville – FULL

Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 East Yolo Street, Orland – FULL

Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico – FULL

Small animals can be taken to Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. The Old County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono avenues in Oroville is full. Large animals will be accepted at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley.

The Town of Paradise has provided a list detailing damaged or destroyed structures and their locations. Click here to access it. The Town of Paradise adds this list may not be 100 percent accurate.

CHP Chico has created a list of vehicles they have towed from the Paradise area. Click here to access it. Officials will update the list when possible.

UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine has started compiling an album of unclaimed animals that were rescued from the Camp Fire. Click here to see their pictures.