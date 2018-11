Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It started with a request for Christmas carolers and turned into a Thanksgiving-themed serenade from 40 Stockton charter school students.

The kids from John McCandless Charter School in Stockton shared holiday stories and sang to the residents at Camlu Assisted Living Wednesday. It was everything activities director Lisa Randall had hoped for and more.

"They’re going to take this and they’ll be talking about it for days," Randall said.