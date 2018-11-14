Sac-Joaquin High School Football Games Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality

SACRAMENTO — The CIF Sac-Joaquin section has pushed all scheduled high school football playoff games off for one week because of poor air quality.

Games scheduled for Friday and Saturday — Nov. 16 and 17 — will now be played on Nov. 23 and 24.

The championship breakfast was also rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 26.

Smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County drifted into the Sacramento region over the weekend, leading to health warnings from air quality officials about avoiding outdoor activity.

