Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Collects Donations for Camp Fire Victims

SACRAMENTO -- The Camp Fire has become the most destructive wildfire in California history and now more than ever communities are coming together to help out fire victims.

The Sacramento County Sheriff Department’s Youth Services Unit collected items Wednesday morning outside of the Walmart on Antelope Road.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Cary Trzcinski was at Walmart with the goal to collect "anything you would need if you just lost your home." That means all new items.

"We’ve already gotten some blankets, some personal hygiene items, some bottled water, just some things that can help," Trzcinski said.

So far the fire has burned down more than 7,500 homes. Many families lost everything in a matter of hours.

Gary Hill knows what some of those families are going through.

"When I was a kid we got burned out of our home," Hill told FOX40. "I mean, I understand, I completely understand. I feel real bad for the kids, especially this time of year."

Hill dropped off pillows but says he wishes there was even more he could do.

"I just wish them the best. I mean, if I lived closer I'd invite some to my house but I just do what I can," Hill said.

The Stanleys came out of Walmart with a cart full of blankets and pillows.

"This is, I think, something that everybody needs," said Randy Stanley. "So I'm just glad I was able to do this at this time."

Even in a time of devastation for families 80 miles away, events like the one on Wednesday are proof we can still find our humanity from others at home.

"We don't get along sometimes but when we have a tragedy like this we all come together and I think we should try to live this was every day," Stanley said.

Once all the donations are collected they are going to be filling up a U-Haul truck and taking it on Friday to everyone in need in Butte County. If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can click here. In the "special instructions" section type "Camp Fire."