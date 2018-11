BUTTE COUNTY — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released a list of people unaccounted for after the deadly and destructive Camp Fire swept through the Paradise area.

As of Tuesday evening, officials say at least 48 people were killed in the fire.

Those on the list are asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s Missing Person Call Center at 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544 or 530-538-7671 and let them know that you are safe.