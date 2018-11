Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tami Hackbarth of TamiHackbarth.com and Kachet Jackson-Henderson of TheKachetLife.com have teamed up to tackle holiday overwhelm before it starts with their NOvember challenge.

More info:

Fireside Chat at Elevate Women Happy Hour

Thursday

6pm

The Urban Hive

1601 Alhambra Blvd

Sign Up: Bit.Ly/SayNoInNovember