Turlock Police Arrest Woman in Connection to Deadly Home Invasion Robbery

TURLOCK — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of injuring a man during a home invasion robbery, leading to his death.

The Turlock Police Department reports just after midnight on Nov. 3 several people broke into a home on Starr Avenue.

A man in the home was attacked and his cell phone was stolen, according to the police department.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were so extensive he could not give investigators any additional information about his attackers. He died a little over a week later.

On Tuesday, Turlock police arrested Jennifer Smith, 35, in connection to the deadly robbery.

The police department is still investigating this case and has asked anyone with more information to call Detective Tim Redd at 209-664-7325 or their tip line at 209-668-5550.