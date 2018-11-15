Camp Closing for Evacuees in Walmart Parking Lot

MAGALIA (AP) — An informal camp for wildfire refugees in a Walmart parking lot in Northern California is going to be closing.

Volunteers who helped bring in free food and clothing said Thursday they are phasing out amenities.

More than 75 tents have popped up at the Chico store to house people evacuated from the fire that destroyed the town of Paradise and surrounding area.

Volunteers say they want people to go to shelters, so clothing, food and toilets will be removed by Sunday.

Betsy Totten, a Chico city spokeswoman, said it’s unclear what will be done if people don’t leave, but officials don’t plan to kick them out.

The site has been popular with evacuees who can’t find a hotel and can’t stay at shelters because they have pets.