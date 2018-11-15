FOX40, Salvation Army Team Up to Raise Money for Camp Fire Victims

Posted 5:45 AM, November 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:42AM, November 15, 2018

The devastation from the Camp Fire has been immense — so FOX40 is teaming up with the Salvation Army for a telethon to help the victims.

To donate, call 833-GO-FOX40

To donate online, click here.

Other Ways to Help 

If you wish to donate material goods, the Salvation Army is only accepting brand new items on this list:

· Underwear/socks
· Blankets/pillows
· Hygiene items
· Cleaning supplies
· Diaper/baby wipes
· Non-perishable foods
· Frozen turkeys
· New toys for Christmas

Gift cards and gas cards are also accepted at donation sites.

The following locations have been opened as evacuation centers in response to the fire:

  • Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City
  • Bidwell Jr. High School, 2376 North Avenue, Chico
  • Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Road, Quincy
  • Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E Hazel St, Gridley
  • Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville
  • Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 East Yolo Street, Orland
  • Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd., Chico