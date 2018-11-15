FOX40, Salvation Army Team Up to Raise Money for Camp Fire Victims

The devastation from the Camp Fire has been immense — so FOX40 is teaming up with the Salvation Army for a telethon to help the victims.

To donate, call 833-GO-FOX40

To donate online, click here.

Other Ways to Help

If you wish to donate material goods, the Salvation Army is only accepting brand new items on this list:

· Underwear/socks

· Blankets/pillows

· Hygiene items

· Cleaning supplies

· Diaper/baby wipes

· Non-perishable foods

· Frozen turkeys

· New toys for Christmas

Gift cards and gas cards are also accepted at donation sites.

The following locations have been opened as evacuation centers in response to the fire: