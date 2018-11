List of Area Schools Closed Due to Poor Air Quality

A week after the Camp Fire sparked, smoke from the Butte County Fire continues to severely impact the air quality in the Greater Sacramento area.

Below is a list of schools in our area that are closed due to air quality. Most schools listed as only closed on Nov. 15 will announce updates about Nov.16 closures on Thursday afternoon.

K-12 Schools

Maria Montessori Charter Academy in Rocklin closed Nov. 15

California Montessori Project’s American River, Capitol, Carmichael, Elk Grove and Orangevale locations closed Nov. 15

Sutter and Yuba counties schools, including Yuba City Unified School District schools and schools on Beale Air Force Base, will be closed until Nov. 26.

Marysville Joint Unified School District will be closed Nov. 15-16

Lake County schools — excluding Upper Lake Unified School District and Lucerne Elementary Unified School District — will be closed Nov. 15

Western Placer schools will be closed Nov. 15

Folsom Cordova schools will be closed Nov. 15-16

Elk Grove Unified schools will be closed Nov. 16

San Juan Unified schools including Choices Charter School closed Nov. 16

Twin Rivers Unified schools closed Nov.16

Colusa Unified schools closed Nov. 16

Natomas Unified schools closed Nov. 16

Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District schools closed Nov. 16

Sacramento City Unified schools closed Nov. 16

Roseville Joint Unified schools closed Nov. 16

River City Unified schools closed Nov. 16

Sacramento Country Day School closed Nov. 16

St. Francis High School is closed Nov. 15

Jesuit High School is closed Nov. 15

Christian Brothers High School closed Nov. 15

Victory Christian Schools closed Nov. 15

Higher Education

UC Davis’ main and Sacramento campuses are closed Nov. 15

Sacramento State’s main and downtown campus are closed Nov. 15

CSU Stanislaus is closed Nov. 15

All Los Rios Community College campuses closed Nov. 15-16

Yuba College will be closed Nov. 15-16

University of the Pacific’s Stockton and Sacramento campuses closed Nov. 15-16