Stockton Works with American Red Cross to Help Paradise Residents

STOCKTON -- At a press conference earlier Thursday, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announced the launch of a new giving challenge called "Stockton Helps Paradise", which will run through the end of the year.

The city is partnering with the American Red Cross, which has been on the ground helping the thousands of people affected by the Camp Fire. The Red Cross says they've served more than 40,000 meals and given more than 14,000 relief items in the aftermath but say more funds are needed.

City leaders, business owners and representatives from local sports teams have been raising money for the town of Paradise and the Camp Fire victims and now they're asking you to do the same.

"If every Stocktonian just gave $1, that's $300,000 for our brothers, our sisters, our cousins, our neighbors, our fellow Californians in Paradise," Tubbs said.

"We may not be rich in a lot of things but we're rich in heart and in spirit," said Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman.

All of the money is going directly to the Red Cross. You can donate by clicking here.