Brown, Newsom to Join Trump on Camp Fire Visit

SACRAMENTO — California’s outgoing and incoming governors say they’ll join President Donald Trump when he visits wildfire devastation in the state.

Gov. Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom said Friday that they welcome the president’s visit and that “now is a time to pull together for the people of California.” The two Democrats have been vocal Trump critics.

Tomorrow @GavinNewsom and I will join @POTUS during his visit to the state. Now is a time to pull together for the people of California. pic.twitter.com/EWjPBdbC4E — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) November 16, 2018

The president is scheduled to meet with fire victims Saturday. The Camp Fire in Northern California has become the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century.

Trump has come under fire for blaming the fires on mismanagement of forests. He initially made the comments in a tweet that also threatened to withhold federal funding and repeated the mismanagement remarks in a Fox News interview a day before his visit.