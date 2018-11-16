Brown, Newsom to Join Trump on Camp Fire Visit

SACRAMENTO — California’s outgoing and incoming governors say they’ll join President Donald Trump when he visits wildfire devastation in the state.
Gov. Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom said Friday that they welcome the president’s visit and that “now is a time to pull together for the people of California.” The two Democrats have been vocal Trump critics.
The president is scheduled to meet with fire victims Saturday. The Camp Fire in Northern California has become the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century.
Trump has come under fire for blaming the fires on mismanagement of forests. He initially made the comments in a tweet that also threatened to withhold federal funding and repeated the mismanagement remarks in a Fox News interview a day before his visit.