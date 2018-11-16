Krispy Kreme Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Until Thanksgiving

If you love pumpkin spice, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has a treat for you just in time for Thanksgiving.

Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut is back!

The “spiced up” version of the Original Glazed Doughnut is only available from Friday, November 16 through Thanksgiving Day, November 22.

The doughnut will be available at certain locations in 33 states – a complete list is available here.

Here’s a List of Locations in Our Area: