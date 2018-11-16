They Rebuilt after Losing Their Home to a Christmas Tree Fire Nearly Two Years Ago. Then the Camp Fire Came.

CONCOW — Thousands of people lost their homes after the deadly Camp Fire tore through communities in Butte County.

One Concow family is now dealing with this tragedy for the second time.

The Brazell family are staying in a hotel after their Concow home was destroyed by the Camp Fire. Ten people are sharing two rooms.

“I feel almost trapped because I’m used to space,” Jason Brazell said.

In the meantime, the family is focused on keeping each other’s spirits high.

“A year and a half ago, our Christmas tree burned our house down,” Jason Brazell said. “My son was actually traumatized from the first fire. He actually had a backpack packed in case something happened.”

Because of their last experience, 12-year-old Jayden Brazell made sure he was ready. His parents were at work when the Camp Fire started last Thursday, so Jayden made sure to grab something special — his parents’ diplomas.

“I just ran over there and grabbed them because I know they worked hard for them,” Jayden Brazell said.

Those diplomas, the clothes on their backs and each other — that’s about all they have left now. They nearly lost their lives in the escape from the Camp Fire.

“I was thinking we might get trapped because we are kinda being surrounded by the minute,” Tatsianna Brazell said.

The converted garage where Jason’s in-laws were staying is also ashes.

“I thought we recovered well, we were on a good path. Life was good, everybody was happy,” Andrea Brazell said. “We just take it one day at a time. If we think too far it just gets stressful.”

The Brazell family has launched a GoFundMe campaign.