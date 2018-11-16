‘Tis the Season for Online Shopping and Porch Pirates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- ‘Tis the season for online shopping and police in Modesto are warning families to be aware of package thieves.

A man caught on home surveillance footage was seen swiping a box — then, to add insult to injury — sticks his middle finger up for the camera.

You can post signs, install cameras and even have a big dog waiting but, as we will see in home surveillance footage that didn’t stop one brazen thief.

Moments after a man is suspected of swiping a package, he leaves the homeowner on North Morton boulevard with a not so nice gesture but, he also shows a clear shot of his face on ring surveillance footage.

“I think it was dumb. I mean he just put himself out there so. Apparently, now we know how he looks like,” said neighbor Sammy Sanchez.

The Modesto homeowner told FOX40 off-camera that the theft happened Wednesday. Neighbors say they anticipate this type of crime during the holidays.

“It’s common ‘cause you know now is a holiday season so everybody’s all about it. We try to prevent it as much as we can, I mean we have cameras at our house,” Sanchez said.

Some even take extra care to protect their neighbor’s delivered packages.

“He had a package come the other day, they set it right there, I go ‘head and pick it up, put it in my house for him until he comes home from work and then let him know I got his package,” said Jordan Hurtado.

Beyond neighborly help — families may often use cameras, dogs and signs to deter potential thieves. That’s what Jim, who has had a number of packages go missing, has done.

For instance, months ago two people were caught on camera running off with a delivery and while they may have gotten away, Jim says other package thieves he’s caught on camera — have since been arrested.

If you know a delivery is coming, police say try and make sure it doesn’t stay in front of your house for too long. Sometimes that is difficult but, you can always ask trustworthy neighbor.