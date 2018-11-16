Video Shows Emotional Reunion Between Camp Fire Victims, Cat

DAVIS — Laci Ping and her husband Curtis Mullins were frantically escaping the Camp Fire last week when their tabby, Mayson, slipped out of his carrier after he was startled by an explosion.

Miraculously, Mayson survived.

Veterinarians at UC Davis say Mayson was in the first group of 23 cats that was brought to the school’s veterinary medical teaching school on Monday. His photo was posted to a Facebook album that was shared tens of thousands of times.

Mayson is still being treated for some burns on his paws, but Ping and Mullins were able to travel to UC Davis to see him.

Video posted to the Dateline UC Davis Twitter account shows the emotional reunion with Mayson.