Chipotle Restaurants Donating 50 Percent of Sales to California Wildfire Victims

SACRAMENTO — Chipotle restaurants across California are teaming up to help California wildfire victims.

From open to close on Saturday Nov. 17, 154 Sacramento and Central and North Los Angeles locations will donate 50 percent of their pre-tax sales to the United Way’s California wildfire recovery efforts.

“As our employees, customers and communities deal with the devastation left by some of the worst wildfires in California’s history, it’s important we do our part to help with the rebuilding process,” said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle, in a statement. “We hope raising funds for the United Way‘s California wildfire recovery efforts will assist impacted families and individuals as they re-establish their lives and recover from this disaster.”

The company says all digital, catering and takeout orders will also be included in their fundraising efforts.

Make dinner a selfless act by joining us for a fundraiser to support United Way’s California Wildfire Recovery Efforts. Come in to any of the locations on the map below on Saturday, November 17th between 10:45am and 10:00pm. Bring in this flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting the cause to make sure that 50% of the proceeds will be donated to United Way’s California Wildfire Recovery Efforts.

The funds will help United Way provide mid- and long-term recovery assistance to residents affected by the wildfires in California.

To learn more about the United Way organization, click here.