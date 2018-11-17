Man Buys Time for Camp Fire Escapees by Using Garden Hose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- More than one week after the Camp Fire, we continue to hear stories of survival.

Frank Wyatt just had open heart surgery less than a month ago and, along with five others, he managed to spray down his trailer park, giving others time to escape the blaze.

A picture shows flames surrounding the Oak Hill Mobile Home Park as Frank Wyatt stands with a garden hose in hand.

“My youngest son came running in the house and said, ‘parks on fire,’” Wyatt said.

This father remembers the moment he knew he had to do something - as the Camp Fire surrounded his Paradise home.

“Grabbed the hoses ran up there and started fighting it,” Wyatt stated.

Frank’s son, Tim Wyatt said, “I wasn’t expecting it and I was a little upset at him for doing it but he set an example.”

A heroic act, after undergoing open heart surgery less than a month before.

“My adrenaline started rushing and it seemed like if we didn’t, it would hit the trailer park,” Frank said.

Although he wasn't able to save the mobile home park, he saved several lives.

“There’s a lot of elderly people, disabled folks,” Frank expressed.

A few good Samaritans helped battle the Camp Fire too.

“It was our park manager and his wife out there fighting,” said Frank.

“Side by side with us,” Tim added.

Frank and his son are now safe and staying with relatives.