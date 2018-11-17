Parents Say Medical Cannabis Has Helped Their Children’s Medical Conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Brooke Adams has a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. She's been using medical marijuana since she was just 18-months old.

“We started her on cannabis and she went from having an hour-long seizures to 2-3 minutes,” said Jana Adams.

Brooke’s mother, Jana Adams says Modesto dispensary, Jayden's Journey has been a life changer.

“We were in the emergency room every 4-5 weeks and she would be a couple of days in the hospital recovering from all the meds she was given to stop the seizures. And now we can stop them, and she can continue on with whatever she was doing,” said Adams.

For parent's like Adams and Amanda Rice, Jayden's Journey is more than a marijuana dispensary; it's a support group for families with special needs kids.

“He's so much more aware than he was on ‘Big Pharma.’ It's night and day. I will never go back. Never,” said Rice.

Hundreds turned out for a celebration at Jayden's Journey complete with food, face painting and a photo booth for national epilepsy month.

There were even massages for parents and thanksgiving baskets for families.

As CEO of Jayden’s Journey, Jason David says, when a child is sick the whole family is sick.

“You don’t hear about the depression of the mom and dad, you're not sleeping good, you're not eating good, you're living in hospitals, there's therapies. You're losing houses, you're losing cars, you lose your business,” stated David.

David knows firsthand the toll it takes on a family.

“My son was dying, and we were losing hope and I thought I was going to lose my son by the time he was 5 but thank God a million times, these are the best days of my son's life. And I want to give hope,” David said.

Hope that there's other treatment options available for families with sick kids.

“We bring people here, so they can see the difference of how natural medicine is working for children and the pharmaceuticals aren't,” said David.