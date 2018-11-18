Authorities Make Possible Connection in Modesto Homicide

MODESTO — Authorities are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting and a possible connection to a robbery that occurred earlier in October.

On Oct. 21, 37-year-old James Chisum was found fatally shot in a northeast Modesto neighborhood, according to the Modesto Police Department. Chisum was suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The police department reports detectives are now investigating the possible connection to an incident that occurred on Oct. 11 at a Stop N Save on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto.

Two unidentified Hispanic or white males in their early 20s entered the store around 9:30 p.m. Employees and a customer verbally confronted the men when they suspected the two were planning to rob the store, according to the police department.

The two men then fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying the two men involved and any witnesses who may have been present.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Letsinger at Letsingerd@modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters may also text Crime Stoppers at 27463. Just type “TIP704” along with your message. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Taylor Saenz contributed to this report.