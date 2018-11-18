Bicyclist Killed after Being Struck By Vehicle in Carmichael

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened near the intersection of Winding Way and Rampart Drive in Carmichael Saturday evening.

The CHP and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene where they found a red Lexus RX 400 had collided with a bicyclist.

The Lexus, driven by a 50-year-old Carmichael man, was traveling eastbound on Winding Way. The bicyclist, a 75-year-old Sacramento man, entered the intersection from a shopping center and was killed after being struck and ejected from his bicycle, according to the CHP.

CHP officials say the bicyclist went out into the intersection in front of the Lexus and was “not utilizing a light while riding during hours of darkness and he was not wearing a helmet.”

The CHP determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor after evaluating the sobriety of the driver.

The collision is still being investigated. The CHP asks that anyone “who can provide additional information regarding this collision,” contact the North Sacramento Area CHP office.