SACRAMENTO -- There's a possibility that the Kings' head coach, Dave Joerger, is headed for dismissal, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Disagreements over Joerger's handling of 2018's No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III's time on the court is what has caused the disconnect between the Kings' upper management and its head coach, the report says.

Joerger is the Kings' fifth coach in six years and is under contract through the 2019-2020 season.