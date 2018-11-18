Makeshift Camp at Chico Walmart Dismantled Ahead of Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICO -- The donations and services at a makeshift camp in a Walmart parking lot in Butte County are now gone.

This comes after volunteers at the campsite put up signs letting evacuees know the location would be closing Sunday.

“There’s a hundred people down there that they can’t take nothing that they gave to us,” evacuee Rocky Martin told FOX40.

Martin was one of dozens of people temporarily staying at the makeshift camp. A sign posted at the site on Thursday alerted evacuees that services and donations would be phased out.

“I think if anybody were to go by and look at it, you can realize that that’s not sustainable,” said Chico City Manager Mark Orme.

Orme says people wanting to help have been generous by dropping off donations, but with cooler temperatures along with rain expected next week, it would be hard to offer services there for evacuees.

“Those two things alone really create a deadline for people to really get into proper sheltering,” Orme told FOX40.

Leticia Burtion was one of the volunteers helping people like Michael Fluegel get to a Red Cross shelter.

“I’ve been walking the streets because it’s so cold,” Fluegel said.

“It took me a long time to persuade him and finally we went to IHOP and he said he would go with me,” Burtion said.

Burtion hoped people like Fluegel could be safe inside during the colder weather.

“Keep them comfortable in a way that allows them to realize that, you know what, hope is on the horizon,” Orme said.