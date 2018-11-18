See which schools and businesses are closed due to poor air quality

Rolling in Toilet Paper: Sheriff Buys 24K Extra Rolls of TP

Posted 1:02 PM, November 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:45PM, November 18, 2018

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials in an Alabama county have a financial mess to wipe up after the sheriff’s department mistakenly ordered 24,000 extra rolls of toilet paper.

WAFF-TV reports the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office mistakenly spent $22,000 on toilet paper and another $9,000 for 450 cases of trash bags. That’s a big problem, because its entire budget for janitorial supplies for next year is only $15,000.

County commissioners have negotiated a bill of more than $30,000 down by about half, but there’s another problem: Storing an extra two years’ worth of toilet paper.

While the Sheriff’s Department isn’t commenting, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says workers realized the mistake when a notice came in from the vendor.

The newly elected sheriff, Phil Sims, says he will work with commissioners to address the problem.