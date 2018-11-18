Thieves Use Ax to Break Into Modesto Tobacco Shop

MODESTO — Two burglars are on the run after breaking into a Modesto business.

Modesto police are asking for help identifying the two burglars who only left a trail of money and glass behind.

The two men broke into the smoke shop, in the North Point Landing Shopping Plaza just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance footage shows one man smash through the glass door with an ax then kick through the bottom half of the door.

Modesto police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the suspects were able to get away.

“Our officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Royal Flame Tobacco on McHenry Avenue. When they arrived, they found the glass broken out of the door and they found cash on the ground,” Bear said.

From a different angle, the two thieves can be seen rushing inside as they head straight for where the money was hidden. They grab an undisclosed amount of cash and knock over a display before running out the broken front door.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help finding them.

“Anyone with information that can help us identifying these two, you can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636,” Bear stated.

The owner of the shop declined to go on camera but said he believes the thieves may have been in his smoke shop before because he said they didn’t look around or steal anything else besides the money.

Investigators say the suspects may have injuries from climbing through the broken glass door.