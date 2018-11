Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Liv Waters is a young country music artist making a change, one song at a time. Liv is releasing her new single, When The Young Die, on December 7th, and pre-order will be available November 18th. Proceeds to this song will goto helping those effected by the Thousand Oaks tragedy and she hopes to spread the song as a piece of healing.

Liv Waters

LivWaters.com

Facebook: @LivWatersMusic