One person was fatally shot and three others were wounded Monday in downtown Denver, officials said.

Initially, Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Simon Crittle said five people were fatally shot.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were taken to a hospital, Crittle said.

Shooting Update: The injuries suffered by the three victims transported to the hospital are believed to be non-life threatening. Additional updates posted as available. https://t.co/XRFaDrhXFh — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 20, 2018

The shooting occurred near Coors Field on Lawrence and 21st streets.

No information on the suspect was available Monday evening, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.